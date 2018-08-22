American Vandal season 2 trailer: Peter Maldonado, Sam Ecklund deal with another epidemic in Netflix's mockumentary

After a successful Emmy-nominated first season, Netflix has dropped the trailer of American Vandal season 2, its high-school mockumentary series. Young investigators and documentary filmmakers Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund reunite to crack another case that has brought St Bernardine, a private high school to front-page news: The Turd Burglar.

In the first season, Ecklund and Maldonado worked relentlessly to unmask the identity of the vandal who spray-painted phallic images on all the cars parked outside in the school compound. The dynamic duo moves on from the first case onto something even more repellent: an excreta epidemic.

As it turns out, the Monday lunch at the Catholic school has been contaminated by an unknown miscreant. Needless to say, the school hall, cafeteria and restrooms are destroyed with students scrambling for space to relieve themselves. What they do not know is that they are being filmed and their videos will be up on an image-sharing platform, ready to go viral. A certain Kevin McClain, who is believed to be behind the episode, has been expelled but Ecklund and Maldonado must put their investigative lens to work to dig deeper.

Season 2 of American Vandal starts streaming on 14 September.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 12:25 PM