American Horror Story star Emma Roberts cast in Netflix's figure skating series, Spinning Out

Los Angeles: Actor Emma Roberts has been cast as the lead in Netflix's ice skating drama series Spinning Out.

According to a press release by the streaming giant, the 27-year-old actor will play Kat Baker, an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who's about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track.

When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life.

Samantha Stratton and Lara Olsen will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on the project.

Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce the show.

Roberts is currently featuring on FX's American Horror Story, where she has been a regular cast member in the Ryan Murphy anthology.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 17:05 PM