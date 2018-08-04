American Horror Story renewed for season 10 ahead of eighth instalment, featuring Jessica Lange

Ahead of the premiere of season 8, FX announced that American Horror Story has been renewed for a 10th season, a Variety report stated.

The series had already been renewed for seasons eight and nine.

The eighth season of the series, titled Apocalypse, will be a crossover between the American Horror Story seasons one (Murder House) and three (Coven) and will make its debut on 12 September.

Apocalypse will feature Evan Peters, Cody Fern as Michael Langdon, Kathy Bates as Miss Meade, Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, Billie Lourd as Mallory, Adina Porter as Dinah Stevens; Emma Roberts will reprise her 'Coven' role as Madison Montgomery.

The Ryan Murphy anthology series is one of FX’s most popular and critically-acclaimed shows, even after Murphy exiting 20th Century Fox for a new deal at Netflix.

American Horror Story veteran Jessica Lange will be making an appearance in season eight.

The news was shared by actor Sarah Paulson during the Television Critics Association panel and said Lange's character Constance Langdon will appear in an episode of Apocalypse, the upcoming eighth season of the popular series.

Paulson said that the veteran actor will appear in the sixth episode which she will be directing, the report stated.

Lange, 69, who featured in the FX anthology series' first four seasons, was nominated for four Emmys for her work in the show. She won the award in 2012 and 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 16:27 PM