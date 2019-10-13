Ameesha Patel issued arrest warrant by Ranchi court in cheating, cheque bounce case

A Ranchi court has issued an arrest warrant against actress Ameesha Patel in a cheating and cheque bounce case, according to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). The police will travel to Mumbai to arrest Patel, states the report. A complaint against her was filed by producer Ajay Kumar Singh, which said that Patel and her business partner Kuunal Goomer took Rs 2.50 crore from him for a new film, Desi Magic.

"Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kunal had taken Rs 2.50 crore for making a film. They had assured to return the money after the release of the film in 2018. The film never released in 2018. When we approached Ameesha Patel for the money, she gave a cheque of Rs 3 crore, which bounced," Singh said in a statement on 12 October (Saturday), writes IANS.

He mentioned that his phone calls were ignored by Patel and Goomer and even the legal notices furnished by him were not answered.

Singh had previously told Mumbai Mirror that after the cheque bounced and he filed a complaint, they made it clear that they had no intention of refunding the amount. He even claimed that they threatened him by showing Patel's photos with some influential people.

IANS further writes that Patel is facing a cheating case, where she is accused of accepting payment for an event she did not attend. A complaint was lodged by the event company in February this year.

Patel took to Twitter and addressed the matter. She said that the case filed against her is false and "purely for seeking self fame by creating public sensationalism."

Here are her tweets

It has been bought to my notice that A certain individual is trying to malign my name and harm my reputation with false allegations purely for seeking self fame by creating public sensationalism. Such actions will be appropriately responded through our legal system. — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 13, 2019

Such actions will be appropriately responded through our legal system, which I hold in highest esteem. I chose to be silent for a while but the concern shared by my fans makes me put this out. My advice to such attention seekers,,,,,,,,,go ,,get a life 👍👍 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 13, 2019

Patel was recently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she is the 'maalkin' of the house.

