Amazon Prime Video's The Boys Season 2, Netflix's Ratched, Biskoth: New trailers this week

Superheroes, adventure, and comedy, these are a few of the underlying themes in the trailers that have been released this week. From the hugely popular The Boys getting a second season, to the origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched, there’s quite a lot available on streaming platforms to excite viewers in the coming months.

The Boys Season 2

Adapted from the popular Garth Ennis comic, the second season of The Boys revolves around of group of nobodies on the run from The Seven, which is a corporate-owned and corrupt group of superheroes.

The new trailer posted by Amazon sees The Boys vigilante group, led by Karl Urban, striking back against the superheroes. The Boys Season 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video on 4 September.

Ratched

Netflix's new series Ratched is an origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched as she turns from an average nurse to the monstrous figure of the Ken Kesey novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The three-minute trailer introduces Sarah Paulson as Mildred, who moves to Northern California for a job at a leading psychiatric institution. However, the underlying background score and cinematography hints at something more sinister.

The series has been created by Evan Romansky and produced by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy. Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert are among the other actors.

Ratched is set to premiere on Netflix on 18 September.

Biskoth

The Santhanam-starrer will showcase the actor in three different avatars ranging from Baahubali to Hollywood's 300. The trailer shows the actor as an employee of a biscuit company and the stories his grandmom narrates to him. The role of the grandmother is being played by Sowcar Janaki.

The trailer also has dialogues pertaining to the current COVID-19 situation with the actor urging people to wear face masks and maintain social distance, albeit in a funny way. The film has Tara Alisha Berry and Swathi Muppala as the female leads, while Motta Rajendran, Anand Raj, and Lollu Sabha Manohar will be essaying pivotal roles.