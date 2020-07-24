The Boys, Amazon Prime Video Original series, renewed for third instalment, ahead of season two premiere

Entertainment

The second season of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 4 September

Amazon has renewed its comic book series The Boys for a third season ahead of the second season premiere of the show on 4 September.

The renewal of the show was announced during Thursday’s Comic-Con at Home session where the cast revealed a scene from the upcoming season, which promises to be more gory and funny.

Check out the announcement below

The second season will also feature an after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, hosted and executive produced by Aisha Tyler, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their 'weirdo' demographic, has greenlit season three of The Boys," said showrunner Eric Kripke. "The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writers room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a season two aftershow, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended…We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more,” Kripke added. Here's a teaser for Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys


Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios said Kripke and the cast of The Boys continue to deliver a wild and action-packed series full of surprises, making it a global hit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see where Eric takes The Boys and The Supes in season three, and to have Aisha Tyler join The Boys family as the host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV produce The Boys.

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will premiere on 28 August with a look back at season one and will have a companion show for each episode of season two.

