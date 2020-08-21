Amazon Prime Video announces world premiere of Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film CU Soon

Directed by Mahesh Narayan, CU Soon stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles.

Amazon Prime Video today announced the world premiere of Malayalam film CU Soon. Edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan (Take Off), the drama stars superstar Fahadh Faasil (Take Off, Kumbalangi Nights) along with Roshan Mathew (Koode, The Elder One) and Darshana Rajendran (Kavan, Virus) in pivotal roles.

CU Soon is about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. The unique feature about this film is that it's shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.

“Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off,” said Actor and Producer Fahadh Faasil. “Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film.”

CU Soon will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 1 September.