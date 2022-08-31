The programme, which launches on Prime Video on Friday, tries to capitalise on the enormous and enduring attraction of books.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, according to Stanley Kubrick, cannot be adapted for the big screen.

The $1 billion bet made by Amazon on “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” a 50-hour television series based on the dry historical footnotes released at the conclusion of book three, is difficult to conceive what the great director would have thought of it.

The show, which debuts globally on Prime Video on Friday, hopes to capitalize on the enormous and enduring appeal of books that are still frequently ranked among the greatest ever written as well as Peter Jackson‘s Oscar-winning cinematic adaptations.

It is a key component of Amazon’s effort to differentiate itself from Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max — whose own “Game of Thrones” prequel recently debuted — in the “streaming wars,” and it is funded by the company’s multibillionaire founder and ardent Tolkien lover Jeff Bezos.

There is no denying the magnitude of the gamble, though, as it is populated by heroes and antagonists who receive few, if any, mention in Tolkien’s trilogy and its “Appendices” of fictional mythology.

According to Sophia Nomvete, who portrays Princess Disa, the first female and Black dwarf ever to be portrayed on screen in Tolkien’s world, “it is extremely nerve-wracking — we’re developing something from the ground up that’s never been seen before.”

There are undoubtedly some nerves. She said to AFP at the Comic-Con fan event last month, “We want to do it right.

The events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” took place thousands of years before “The Rings of Power” is set in Tolkien’s “Second Age” in his imaginary Middle Earth.

There are no Frodo, Gollum, or Aragorn to be seen in the Amazon series, despite a few characters from Peter Jackson’s films returning—mostly younger versions of elves like Galadriel and Elrond, who are obviously immortal.

The majority of Tolkien characters are making their cinematic debuts, and some have even been fully reimagined for the show.

The actor Maxim Baldry, whose character Isildur was briefly seen battling the evil lord Sauron in a flashback at the beginning of Jackson’s trilogy, claimed that Tolkien “hasn’t really written much about who he is as a person.”

Baldry portrays a younger iteration of the tragic hero who is dealing with his mother’s passing, his father’s oppressive demands, and a romantic longing for adventure.

What a gift it is, first of all, to learn about someone’s background and discover their actual character, according to Baldry.

Season one is solely about establishing personalities and welcoming new members to the family, as well as fleshing out the Second Age world that Tolkien had just established.

