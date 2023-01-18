Alyy Khan recalls kissing scene with 'crush' Kajol in Ajay Devgn's production

Ever since Disney+ Hotstar unveiled Kajol’s serious first look from The Good Wife, the fans honestly can’t keep calm. And why not? The Indian legal drama marks Kajol’s web series debut. It was back in September last year that the makers unveiled the look and it honestly generated a good response from the audiences. Besides Kajol, the Hindi remake of Robert King and Michelle King’s seven-season series, with the same title, boasts an ensemble cast. Apart from the actress, The Good Wife also features Don 2 famed star Alyy Khan, who recently in an interview revealed about a kissing scene with his “crush” Kajol. The British-Pakistani actor appeared on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where he recalled shooting an intimate scene with her, and further confessed that he had long harboured a crush on Kajol.

In his conversation, Alyy revealed that since the 90s, he has been a huge Kajol fan and sounded elated to have finally got the opportunity to work with her. Alyy said, “Toh is saal Kajol ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila as her boyfriend, jismein kissing scene bhi tha. Ek smooch tha, french kiss tha, according to the script.” The actor went on to explain that in the series, he is essaying the role of Kajol’s former lover and current boss and during a case, their love reignites and they end up kissing. Moreover, it is interesting to note that the Kajol starrer is backed by her husband’s production house. Therefore pointing the same out, Alyy said that when it is in the script, you have to do it, despite the production belonging to Ajay Devgn Films. However, Alyy revealed that it was one of those days when Ajay wasn’t present on the set.

Alyy continued further that to make the actors more comfortable, the director decided to close the set with only a few people around and the scene was filled using 3 camera set-up because they couldn’t do retakes. He added that the two went on to discuss with each other in detail about how they were going to perform the scene. Alyy said, “Ek paise ki sharmindagi, ya embarrassment, ya hichkichana, kuch nahin. Itne professional tareeke se woh shoot hua hai. Aur jab humne shoot kar liya kyunki 3-4 baar humne rehearse kiya kiss ka, itni perfect tareeke se shoot hua ki humne shot diya aur hum dono monitor pe aaye aur dono objectively dekh rahe hain. Aur maine usko kaha, ‘Tu khush? You are happy? Ya, I think I like it.’ Kajol ne mujhe kaha, ‘Thank you my darling.’ Toh usmein koi aisi sexual vibe hi nahin thi bilkul professionalism boss.”

