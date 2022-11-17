Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur are all geared up for The Sex Lives of College Girls 2 after the success of the first season. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the girls talked about how much their characters have evolved.

Kaur says, “I think my character has evolved a lot. I made a lot of conscious choices as an actor. A lot of serious things happened to Bella in season one. She has been sexually assaulted, she sees a counselor, she’s called all these terrible names. The only intelligent way for her to come back for season two was for her to lose some naïveté. She comes back in season two, not in the most noble way but some sort of revenge tactic. I’ve been ostracized so much that I’m going to come back and objectify men. I’m going to be alpha, I’m going to be boyish. It’s a different take on Bella in season two, which is little bit of a risk as an actor, and let’s see what people think about it.”

Pauline adds, “I feel my character underwent a dramatic shift as well. Being confronted with such a practical problem forces her to grow out of her naïveté, which could also mean starting to think about things she might not have thought about before. Between the break between season one and two, she had to go back home and put her life to gear. People will get to see the problems she’s facing in season 2 and the way she’s exploring her life with more depth.”

In the same interview were the two other principal actors of the show, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle. When asked about the changes they have observed in the way filmmakers approach erotica and film sex scenes, they had an interesting answer. Renee feels this, “Yes. I think so. Over the years, we saw tv change as we grew older, masculinity not being so male-centric.” Alyah cuts, “In a lot of ways I think. I think it really depends because there are two sides to it. I love the fact that a queer-like woman is having sex so openly on our show, and for me, that’s really nice. The sex on our show never seems like vulgar or whatever. But probably a queer woman like myself would love to see more vulgar and intense sex. It’s so personal that I wouldn’t like to speak for the general as to how we have evolved. In don’t think I’m intelligent enough to know, I really don’t know, I think it’s kinda going to be different for everyone. Though I’m very proud of the way the four of us handle it, the way it fits comfortably to us, which is kind of an advancement in itself.“

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 will stream on HBO from November 17.

