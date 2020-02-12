Altered Carbon trailer: Anthony Mackie takes over the action in Netflix's second instalment of sci-fi drama

Netflix has released the trailer of Anthony Mackie-starrer dystopian drama Altered Carbon. The first season established society is forever undergoing change with a new body-swapping technology named Sleeves. It meant death is no longer permanent as long as your mind can be transferred from one body to the next.

The season 2 trailer throws Mackie's Takeshi Kovacs right in the action, and in a mystery surrounding Kovacs' long-lost love, the presumed dead Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry). Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet called Harlan's World, and is on a journey to reunite with her there. However, as he begins investigating a series of brutal murders, he comes to realise things have changed, and the killings may be connected to Quellcrist.

The official synopsis released alongside the trailer reads, "When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan's World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows."

Check out the trailer here

Netflix also shared a new foreboding poster ahead of the second season premiere

Altered Carbon also stars Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, and Torben Liebrecht.

Altered Carbon narrates the story of a man named Takeshi Kovacs, who is the last surviving member of the Envoys, which is a rebel group comprising soldiers. They were vanquished while trying to take down the new world order. The first season of Altered Carbon began 250 years after the defeat of the Envoys. But with the new phase, Kovacs' stack is uploaded into a brand new body, Ryker (played by Joel Kinnaman), to decode the murder of the richest man in the universe.

After Netflix renewed Altered Carbon for Season 2, the streaming service announced Avengers actor Anthony Mackie would step into the lead role of Kovacs.

Altered Carbon season 2 is scheduled to launch on Netflix on 27 February.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 11:52:13 IST