ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful, featuring Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, to return for season 2

ALTBalaji broke multiple records late last year with the launch of its unconventional love story, Broken But Beautiful, which made its way into the hearts of audiences worldwide. This year, the OTT platform is once again set to make fans relive the memories as it's brings back a new season of the popular web-series. The filming for the new season has already begun.

Broken But Beautiful received immense popularity especially in the departments of narrative, music and casting. The show garnered unprecedented subscription numbers and love from the audience as well as renowned Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and many more.

Catch Broken But Beautiful season 2's promo video

In a first-of-its-kind, the first season of the show witnessed the start of original soundtracks being used in a web-series, that struck the right chord going on to be overnight chartbusters on YouTube, raking in millions of views.

Convincing viewers that there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel, one witnesses in this remarkable show how love can be found even in the most unexpected of places and people. Vikrant Massey plays Veer, and Harleen Sethi, is Sameera in the show.

Having delivered a performance that left a lasting impression, Vikrant Massey said in a statement, "The first season received a tremendous response from people, and I am glad that season 2 is happening. It was already something that was planned, and I am really happy about it as it is coming soon. I just can’t wait to start shooting for it.”

The climax of Season 1 had Vikrant and Harleen’s characters breaking the shackles and moving away from their past, to live life in a renewed manner.

