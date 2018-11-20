Broken But Beautiful trailer: ALTBalaji show starring Vikrant Massey is about losing love, moving on

Broken But Beautiful, ALTBalaji's new web-series, explores relationships — permanent and temporary — and their effect on people. Starring Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, Jitin Gulati and Simran Kaur Mundi, Broken But Beautiful revolves around the theme of losing love, only to find it again in the most unexpected ways.

Veer (played by Massey) and Sameera (played by Sethi) are dealing with a broken relationship with different people. While Veer has lost his partner to an accident, Sameera has been broken up with. In a sheer co-incidence, both meet and strike up a friendship. Although their association is strictly platonic in the beginning with Veer trying to get Sameera's ex-boyfriend to speak with her, sparks begin to fly. Their connection only seems to get stronger thereon.

Given the situation, both the protagonists find themselves caught in an awkward web of unfinished business and new beginnings. Whether they embrace the new love in their lives or hold on to their past, forms the core of this dramatic tale. At the trailer launch of the series, Vikrant said, “I am confident that Broken will strike many chords with its spellbinding storyline and heart-touching music.”

All episodes of the series start streaming from 27 November.

Watch the trailer of Broken But Beautiful here:

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 19:37 PM