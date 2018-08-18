ALTBalaji confirms Zabaan Sambhalke reboot; Sumeet Raghavan, Bakhtiyar Irani part of star cast

Zabaan Sambhalke, the much loved sitcom that ran from 1993 to 1998, is going to make a comeback on ALTBalaji with a fresh cast. The reboot of the show will be streamed on Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform, consisting of 10-episodes, and will be directed by Rajiv Mehra who helmed the original series.

The rebooted version of Zabaan Sambhalke will star actors Sumeet Raghavan, Bakhtiyar Irani, Soma Anand, Tarannum and Nyra Banerjee, among others. Bakhtyar M Irani will be playing a Parsi in the series. Interestingly, his wife Tanaaz had played an Anglo-Indian in the original serial. Zabaan Sambhalke originally starred Pankaj Kapur, Viju Khote, Shubha Khote and Tom Alter.

Zabaan Sambhalke, which first aired 20 years ago, became a cult classic because of the stellar performances of the actors and a well-written script. Inspired by the hit international show Mind Your Language, Zabaan Sambhalke was a show about a Hindi teacher, Mohan Bharti, at the National Institute of Language. His students came from all over India and he constantly struggled to correct their understanding and pronunciation of Hindi words.

The storyline of the rebooted version will revolve around a bunch of crazy and quirky characters from the Hindi class of 2018. Their interpersonal equations and eccentricities will create hilarious and naughty episodes in the show.

The makers plan to start shooting in August after finalising the cast.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 12:09 PM