Zabaan Sambhalke to make a comeback as web series with fresh cast; Sumeet Raghavan finalised as lead

Zabaan Sambhalke, the much loved sitcom that ran from 1993 to 1998, is going to make a comeback with a fresh cast, according to a report by DNA. Zabaan Sambhalke originally starred Pankaj Kapur, Viju Khote, Shubha Khote and Tom Alter. The reboot of the show will be streamed on Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform, consist of 10-episodes, and will be directed by Rajiv Mehra who helmed the original series.

Aired 20 years ago, Zabaan Sambhalke became a cult classic because of the stellar performances of the actors, and a well written script. Speaking to DNA, director Rajiv Mehra said, "Yes, that’s the challenge. So far, we have finalised Sumeet Raghavan to play the role of the teacher (originally essayed by Kapur), while Shoma Anand will be the principal. We are still casting for the other seven-eight roles. Web series is the flavour right now. Also, it allows us slightly more freedom to do things, which can be a little more naughty, fresh, and without stereotypes. The format of the show will largely remain the same, but the characters will be new and tweaked as per today’s times. It will be fresh for the new generation who might have heard about it but not seen it."

Inspired by the hit international show Mind Your Language, Zabaan Sambhalke was a show about the Hindi teacher Mohan Bharti at the National Institute of Language. His students come from all over India and he constantly struggles to correct their understanding and pronunciation of Hindi words.

Bakhtyar M Irani will be playing a Parsi in the series. Interestingly, his wife Tanaaz had played an Anglo-Indian in the original serial. The makers plan to start shooting in August after finalising the cast.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 17:29 PM