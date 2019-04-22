Alok Nath's film Main Bhi stands unreleased because distributors refused to buy it, claims producer Imran Khan

Alok Nath's inclusion in Ajay Devgn's upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De did not go down well with most fans, some claiming that Nath, one of the prime accused in the #MeToo movement in India, may just make a convenient comeback to the silver screen.

However, reports in Mumbai Mirror state that his next film, titled Main Bhi, stands unreleased since most distributors have rejected the film, owing to Nath's association with it.

Confirming the news, producer Imran Khan spoke to the publication on the matter. “We wrapped up our film last year in July, long before the allegations against Alok Nath ji were made public and he was banned. A year ago, any producer would have cast him in such a role. He has worked with Subhash Ghai, Yash Chopra and Karan Johar, so where have I erred in casting him? I’ve approached so many distributors and advertisement agencies, but distributors are not buying my film due to him," said Imran.

He further added that it was quite unfair on a small scale producer like him, stating that Alok Nath had come on board his film at the beginning of 2018.

Ironically, Nath reportedly plays the role of a judge who takes a strong stance against sexual harassment in Main Bhi.

Nath was among the many popular names which surfaced during the movement with a writer-director claiming that he had sexually molested and raped her.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 11:26:57 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.