Alok Nath reportedly 'untraceable' weeks after Mumbai Police registers complaint in sexual assault case

Bollywood actor Alok Nath, who was accused of rape by a noted TV producer-writer, has reportedly gone missing after an FIR was filed against him last month in the same case. The complaint was registered at the Oshiwara police station on 17 October after the survivor recorded her statement on the alleged incident which took place almost 20 years ago.

Nath has been booked for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. However, according to a report published by Mid-Day, a police source said there was no one to receive the summons sent to him by the authorities. The police official also said that they were unable to trace him and did not where he was.

Nath's counsel Ashok Sarogi told the publication that he had gone out of town for some work and would be back soon. "The summons was issued but was not served as Nath is not in Mumbai. He will return to the city this week and will definitely visit Oshiwara police station. He is in touch with me," added Sarogi.

The writer-producer, who worked with the actor on a hit TV show of the 1990s, had accused Nath of raping her 19 years ago in a lengthy Facebook post on 8 October. She spoke up about her mental trauma which forced her to drink irresponsibly and dabble in drugs up until 2008, and how she finally found her voice back as a writer with social media.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 10:55 AM