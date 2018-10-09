Alok Nath dismisses writer-producer Vinta Nanda's sexual assault allegations; calls charges 'absurd'

Alok Nath, who was accused of rape by filmmaker Vinta Nanda, denied the allegations in a statement given to ABP News. Nanda detailed the alleged incident, which took place 20 years ago, in a Facebook post on 8 October and described her ordeal in an interview with Firstpost. Nath allegedly spiked her drink before violating her "endlessly" at a party.

"Neither am I denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it or it will be stretched," the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying. He also said that it was "useless" to comment on such allegations as the world had become biased towards women. He also termed the charges "absurd" adding that they were an attempt to spoil his image.

After the allegations surfaced on social media, actor Sushant Singh of Cine and TV Artiste’s Association (CINTAA) apologised to Nanda. He added that a show-clause notice would be sent to Nath and urged her to file a complaint against him.

Many film and television personalities such as Swara Bhasker, Shruti Seth and Sai Tamhankar condemned Nath's actions and extended their support to Nanda.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 14:13 PM