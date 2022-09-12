Have a look at actor Ranveer Singh depicting Allu Arjun’s famous Pushparaj dialogue while he attended an award function.

The kind of rage that Allu Arjun has created with his character of Pushparaj from his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is truly unstoppable. While the example of his popularity has been seen all over the world, now it has taken over to Ranveer Singh when he just couldn’t resist doing his famous style on the stage of SIIMA.

Recently, when Ranveer Singh went to attend the SIIMA award function, he was seen copying the famous dialogue of Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rise. While the actor said the dialogue, Allu Arjun was sitting right in front of him in the first row wearing a black blazer. He seemed to be astonished after seeing Ranveer performing his dialogue and enjoyed the moment a lot.

Moreover, Allu Arjun also won the award for Best Actor at SIIMA for Pushpa: The Rise while the film went on to beg several awards in the best film, best director and many other categories. Moreover, it has certainly created yet another example of the popularity of Allu Arjun that was witnessed on the award night.

On the work front, While Allu Arjun is running busy with his brand commitments, the shooting of his much-awaited Pushpa: The Rule has commenced with a Pooja ceremony.

