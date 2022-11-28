Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has been ruling over hearts since it was released in December last year. Now, the movie is set to hit theatres in Russia next month. According to an update shared by the makers, the blockbuster will premiere in Moscow on 1 December and St. Petersburg on 3 December as part of the Indian Film Festival. In fact, the actioner will open the fifth edition of the festival. The Allu Arjun –starrer will then release in Russian language on 8 December. According to a report in PTI, director Sukumar, producer Ravi Sankar as well as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will travel to Moscow for the same.

The period action-drama, which was the biggest hit of 2021, also marked the Telugu debut of Fahadh Faasil. Currently, the sequel of Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule is in the works and is expected to release next year. The movie will see Fahadh, Allu Arjun and Rashmika reprise their characters. Pushpa revolves around the titular character (Allu Arjun), a sandalwood smuggler who is trying to establish his criminal empire against the wishes of IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh). The sequel will see the power struggle between the characters reach its zenith.

Some reports also state that Vijay Sethupathi is set to play a pivotal role in Pushpa: The Rule. However, the makers have not yet issued any clarification on the news.

In an interview some months ago, Fahadh Faasil had hinted that Pushpa 3 may also be in the pipeline. “When Sukumar sir narrated the story, Pushpa was supposed to be a one part film. After the police station scene and my part in the second half, it was made into two parts. Recently, when he spoke to me, he asked me to be prepared for Pushpa 3 as he had enough material to do it,” the Vikram actor stated.

As for Allu Arjun, the South Star also has two other works in the pipeline- Icon and the untitled AA24.

