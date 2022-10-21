After the icon star Allu Arjun ruled the hearts of the masses and the box office with the mega triumph of Pushpa: The Rise, the madness of his swag of Pushparaj has been creating examples of its popularity ever since the release of the film. This Diwali season the trend of Pushparaj has been seen taking over on the firecrackers.

Be it the Ganesh idol in the Ganapati season or the Garba dance in Navaratri, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa spread its charm on all the occasions this year, so how can it leave the Diwali festival behind. Amid all the glittering lights of Diwali, the swag of Pushparaj firecrackers have made its place in the market with Pushpa Anaar making its place in the shops. With the poster of Allu Arjun on the Annar packets, Pushpa Anaars are in great demand in this festival of lights.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun has also owned this year by winning big awards and titles on his name, starting with him representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade or winning the best actor (Telugu) award for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA to winning the Filmfare award south for Best actor for Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the superstar has added one of the biggest recognitions to his name by winning the title of ‘Indian Of The Year 2022’ in the Entertainment category at Delhi. Recently, the actor was also seen sharing his excitement to add such big recognition to his family.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been constantly making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have started working on the Pushpa: The Rule with a pooja ceremony.

