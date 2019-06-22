Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Bobby gets married to Mumbai's Neela Shah in intimate ceremony

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Bobby got married to Mumbai's Neela Shah in an intimate ceremony on Friday. Allu Bobby is a producer and Neela is a MBA graduate from Symbiosis Institute, Pune and is also an internationally trained yoga instructor. She, along with her sister, runs a yoga studio.

Allu Bobby took to his Instagram and announced the wedding and shared the pictures from the ceremony. This is the second wedding for the 45-year old Allu Bobby after he got divorced in 2016. Bobby was married to Neelima Bandi and they have a 10-year-old daughter Allu Anvitha.

Check out a picture from Allu Bobby's wedding

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, who could not attend the ceremony, is busy with the shooting of his upcoming yet-untitled film AA 19. Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 13:15:35 IST