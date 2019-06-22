You are here:

Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Bobby gets married to Mumbai's Neela Shah in intimate ceremony

FP Staff

Jun 22, 2019 13:15:35 IST

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Bobby got married to Mumbai's Neela Shah in an intimate ceremony on Friday. Allu Bobby is a producer and Neela is a MBA graduate from Symbiosis Institute, Pune and is also an internationally trained yoga instructor. She, along with her sister, runs a yoga studio.

Allu Bobby took to his Instagram and announced the wedding and shared the pictures from the ceremony. This is the second wedding for the 45-year old Allu Bobby after he got divorced in 2016. Bobby was married to Neelima Bandi and they have a 10-year-old daughter Allu Anvitha.

Check out a picture from Allu Bobby's wedding

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, who could not attend the ceremony, is busy with the shooting of his upcoming yet-untitled film AA 19. Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 13:15:35 IST

tags: Allu Arjun , Allu Bobby , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Shareworthy , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies

also see

Girish Karnad passes away: A look at his most memorable acting roles, from Samskara, Nishant to Iqbal

Girish Karnad passes away: A look at his most memorable acting roles, from Samskara, Nishant to Iqbal

Saaho: Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah, praise Prabhas' upcoming action thriller

Saaho: Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah, praise Prabhas' upcoming action thriller

Chanakya poster: Gopichand stands out from the crowd in first look of Thiru's spy thriller

Chanakya poster: Gopichand stands out from the crowd in first look of Thiru's spy thriller