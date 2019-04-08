On Allu Arjun's 36th birthday, a look at some lesser known facts about the Telugu mega star

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's rise to stardom began with his breakthrough role in Sukumar's debut film Arya, which not only earned him unanimous praise, but also his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination and a Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony. Ever since, he has starred in major Telugu blockbusters, including Desamuduru, Gangotri and Bunny.

On his 36th birthday, here are some lesser known facts about the actor.

Apart from acting, Allu Arjun harbours several other interests, including photography, charcoal painting and playing the keyboard, reports TimesNow. Allu Arjun often engages in photography but shies away from sharing it on social media. He reportedly loves painting the human anatomy and architecture.

While he made his official Telugu debut with Gangotri, he first appeared as a child artiste in the 1985 movie Vijetha. The film starred his uncle Chiranjeevi, Bhanupriya and JV Somayajulu. He also appeared as a dancer in Daddy.

He is the grandson of late comedian Padmashree Allu Ramalingaiah and cousin of fellow actor Ram Charan Teja.

Allu Arjun is an avid reader of self-help books. According to MovieNasha, the actor's favourite book in the genre is Who Moved My Cheese, written by Spencer Johnson.

He has bagged five Filmfare Awards South and two Nandi Awards till now in his career.

Allu Arjun also dabbled in music and has lent his voice to SS Thaman's EDM track in his film Sarrainodu.

Before he turned his gaze towards acting, he considered a profession in animation. According to Wirally, the actor even enrolled himself in an animation course as a fallback option.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 10:03:54 IST

