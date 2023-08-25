The 69th National Film Awards have been announced. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have been honored with the ‘Best Actress’ award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has achieved a ground-breaking feat as he bagged the ‘Best Actor’ award for Pushpa: The Rise. The big win at the National Film Awards has solidified his position as one of the most-talented actors in the Indian Film Industry.

As the announcement echoed, Allu Arjun indulged himself in celebrations with his friends and family. His wife, Sneha Reddy, gave him a loving kiss whereas his son Allu Ayaan affectionately embraced him. This endearing display of familial support and affection invited numerous responses on social media.

Another video of the actor celebrating this achievement is making rounds on the internet. The makers of the film Pushpa, Mythri Movie Makers posted a video that displays Allu Arjun turning emotional as he gives a big hug to director Sukumar. The video also had Allu Arjun’s kids Arha and Ayaan, and his wife Sneha, all of them celebrated the big win of the actor.

Accompanying the video is a note that read, “Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards.”

Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, turned out to be a huge blockbuster, leaving everyone stunned. The film, directed by Sukumar, marked a significant milestone in Allu Arjun’s career. The action thriller was based on red sandalwood smuggling and Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa in the film received a thunderous response. Pushpa: The Rise unravels the story of a lorry driver involved in illegal activities.

Given the nail-biting response to the film, the makers announced a sequel which has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. It is currently in production and is slated to release in 2024. A few months ago, the makers had dropped the first look poster of the film. The poster took the internet by storm, leaving the fans awaited.