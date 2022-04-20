Actor Allu Arjun says no to Pan Masala endorsement, proves he is a hero in real life.

Following the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise, actor Allu Arjun has established himself as one of India's top stars.

We learned from sources that the actor was offered a large payment for an endorsement by a Pan Masala brand, but he turned it down without hesitation. Allu Arjun does not use cigarettes in his personal life. The actor does not want his followers to see the commercial and then go out and buy the product, which is unhealthy and can lead to addiction.

Allu Arjun promotes healthy habits such as planting trees that benefit both the individual and the environment. While he has no power over whether or not smoking is allowed in movies, he has used every opportunity to emphasise his opposition to consumption.

This is a first in the Indian film industry, where major stars, including Telugu actors, are willing to endorse a product in exchange for a large quantity of money. But for Allu Arjun, it's not only about the money; it's also about his followers' and society's well-being.

