Allu Arjun turns a fiery red sanders smuggler in Sukumar's Pushpa; see first teaser

Pushpa, also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, will release on 13 August.

The makers of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa unveiled a teaser introducing the titular character played by the Telugu star. Released on Wednesday, 7 April, a day before the actor’s 38th birthday, the teaser shows him in the avatar of a red sanders smuggler named Pushpa Raj.

In the teaser, Allu Arjun sports a rustic look as the sandalwood smuggler. It begins with the cutting of red sanders and several people are shown carrying the wood logs on their back. There are a few action sequences as the character of Pushpa Raj can be seen trying to defend himself with his face covered. His dialogue ‘Thaggedhe Le’ which means ‘Won’t take down’ in English has also been trending on Twitter. We also get a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna in the teaser who plays the female lead. The teaser ends with a birthday wish for the ‘stylish star’.

Check out the teaser here

The teaser was launched at a grand event where Sukumar, the director of Pushpa, and Allu Arjun were present. According to The Indian Express, the actor said that he is glad his fans loved the teaser and added that he would keep working for them as his life is dedicated to his fans.

Pushpa is slated to release on 13 August and also features Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.