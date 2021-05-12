'Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases,' Allu Arjun said while sharing the news of his negative coronavirus diagnosis

South superstar Allu Arjun has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after 15 days of quarantine. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 12 May, he shared the good news with fans and thanked them for their wishes and prayers. He further wrote, "Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love”.

In another tweet, he posted a video of meeting his kids after a gap of 15 days. In the video, the actor is seen hugging and kissing his son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

Reacting to the video, fans got emotional after seeing him reuniting with family and wished him a speedy post-COVID recovery.

On 28 April, Allu Arjun had revealed that he had tested positive for the virus. After getting mild symptoms, he had immediately quarantined himself at home. He had requested everyone to get themselves vaccinated.

On 3 May, he updated fans about his health and wrote. “I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry about. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude”.

During his quarantine period, he was very active on social media.

On the professional front, he will next be seen in the Telugu action thriller film Pushpa also featuring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. It has been helmed by Sukumar and is expected to hit the theatres on 13 August.