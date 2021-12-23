Directed by Sukumar, the movie was originally shot in Telugu and was released in five languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The film has steadily made its mark in the theatres and has also kept the momentum on its Hindi version.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, released on 17 December, continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office on its 6th day.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie was originally shot in Telugu and was released in five languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The film has steadily made its mark in the theatres and has also kept the momentum on its Hindi version.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the exclusive circuit-wise data of the film from its release on Friday to this week's Wednesday, mentioning the top contributors to the Hindi version of the movie. As per the data, the movie has earned the highest in Mumbai, collecting Rs 8.83 crore, followed by Rs 3.37 crore in Delhi-UP and Rs 3.09 crore in Central Provinces.

The film also collected Rs 1.31 crore in Bihar, Rs 1.19 crore in Marathwada, Rs 1.18 crore in West Bengal, and Rs 1.06 crore in Rajasthan, according to Adarsh's tweet.



Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise is the first installment of the two-part gangster drama which evolves around the life of a coolie (played by Allu Arjun) in the red sandalwood smuggling world. The film also casts Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjay in pivotal roles.

As per trade pundits, the movie has emerged as a dark horse and has become an audience favorite, with having a solid hold even on weekdays. The Hindi version of the film made a collection of Rs 3.36 crore on Wednesday, its 6th day. The Hindi version has now collected a total of Rs 23.23 crore.

Pushpa: The Rise is having a dream run at the box office and is currently, setting a new record during the pandemic era of earning Rs 173 crores worldwide within the first three days of its release. The Tollywood starrer has minted nearly 9.5 crores on the 6th day in all languages, earning Rs 150 crore in six days.

Meanwhile, the creators of the Allu-Arjun movie have confirmed a sequel titled, Pushpa: The Rule, slated to hit the theatres in December next year.