Allu Arjun may team up with Julai, S/o Sathyamurthy director Trivikram Srinivas for third time

Telugu star Allu Arjun is reportedly teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after delivering hits like Julai and S/o Sathyamurthy in the past, reports The News Minute. The shoot for their upcoming project is likely to commence after they wrap up their current schedules.

While Srinivas is currently busy with JR NTR's Aravindha Samedha, Arjun is shooting for a Vikram Kumar directorial. The director is also expected to helm a film with Nani, which might go on floors before Allu Arjun's project. Nani is currently occupied with a big-ticket project in which he is sharing screen space with Nagarjuna.

Arjun's last film Naa Peru Surya has received mixed responses from the audience and critics. Therefore, his next project is vital as it may help bring back the actor in the game. Given his history with Srinivas, his third film with the director could prove to be as successful as the first two. Srinivas' last film was Agnyaathavaasi, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. It also failed to impress both critically and commercially. Therefore, fans of the filmmaker are expecting a blockbuster from him. With a slew of superstars expected to work with him in the future, Srinivas may get multiple opportunities to redeem himself.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 13:52 PM