Allu Arjun inaugurates Allu Studios in Hyderabad on grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary

Allu Ramalingaiah, whose 99th birth anniversary is on 1 October, appeared in nearly a thousand films in a career spanning over five decades.

On the 99 birth anniversary of Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah on 1 October, his son Allu Aravind and grandsons Allu Arjun, Bobby Allu and Allu Sirish inaugurated the construction work of a film studio in Hyderabad. The studio is named Allu Studios.

Renowned Telugu actor Allu Ajun shared announced the news with a press release.

"1st of October marks the 99th anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family has inaugurated the construction work of Allu Studios," read the letter.

It further read that the entire Allu family has loved cinema and they are happy to celebrate the legacy of their grandfather.

"We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his (All Ramalingaiah) loving memory," it mentioned.

Allu Arjun also shared pictures of the inauguration of construction work of Allu Studios on his social media.

Born on 1 October 1922, Allu Ramalingaiah appeared in nearly a thousand films in a career spanning over five decades. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 by the Government of India and the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001.

According to a report by Zoom, the Allu family is one of the biggest film families in South India. The family owns reputed production house Geetha Arts and is also into the streaming business.

Arjun is currently waiting for the shooting of Pushpa to resume. The production was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. In the film, written and directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun will be seen essaying the role of a sandalwood smuggler