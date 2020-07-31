Allu Arjun announces new project with director Koratala Siva; film slated for early 2022 release
Allu Arjun's next with director Koratala Siva has tentatively been titled AA21
Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Friday, 31 July, announced his new film with director Koratala Siva. The film is tentatively titled AA21 and is expected to release in early 2022.
The actor shared the news on Twitter with the poster of the new venture. In the poster, two men are seen standing on a shore watching at a distant village.
Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020
According to a report by The Indian Express, the upcoming film marks Allu Arjun's first collaboration with Koratala Siva. The film is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni along with Sandy Swathi Nutty.
Arjun is currently waiting for the shooting of Pushpa to resume. The production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will see Arjun essay the role of a sandalwood smuggler.
Pushpa is written and directed by Sukumar. It will also star Rashmika Mandanna, who will share the screen with Arjun for the first time.
Arjun’s last film was Ala Vaikuntapurramloo, that also starred Pooja Hegde. The movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has enjoyed a successful run.
Earlier today, Arjun offered a tribute to his grandfather and legendary actor of Telugu cinema Allu Ramalingaiah on his death anniversary. The actor passed away on 31 July 2004.
I remember this day when he left us . I know more about him now than on that day ... the more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts , struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema .
According to a report by The Times of India, in a career spanning for over five decades, the late actor appeared in nearly a thousand films and played a variety of roles. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 by the Government of India and the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001.
