Pan India star Allu Arjun is surely an expert when it comes to wooing the youth. While we were trying to stop daydreaming about the actor’s good looks, it appears that the Telugu superstar has made up his mind to send us all into a frenzy with his striking moves. After announcing the much anticipated Pushpa: The Rule going on floors, in yet another surprise for his fans, Arjun has now appeared in a music ad alongside popular K-pop group TRI.BE. Yes, it appears to be one of our wildest dreams come true. Taking his fans by amazement, Arjun featured in the video of Armaan Malik’s latest track Memu Aagamu, for which the singer collaborated with South Korean girl band TRI.BE for Coke Studio India.



After Coke Studio India on Monday unveiled the video on YouTube, fans were left pleasantly surprised to see the actor matching the steps with the K-pop group, who also sang the song alongside Armaan Malik. It won’t be wrong to say that the video exhibits Arjun in a never seen before avatar. Amping up his stylish quotient and impressive moves, the video has etched its presence amidst the youth.

Earlier, Arjun dropped a teaser of the video on his official Instagram account. While expressing his excitement and announcing his collaboration with TRI.BE, Arjun wrote in the caption, “So happy to finally bring Memu Aagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one. Listen to the full track on YouTube now.”



Meanwhile, Armaan also updated his Instagram family about the release of the video. While dropping a small clip of the same, he wrote in the caption, “Unleashing the Real Magic of music and collaborations - our anthem Memu Aagamu is out now everywhere! You won’t stop grooving to this one!” There is no denying the fact that while the Pushpa fire was still taking time to douse off, Arjun seems to have sparked yet another trend.

Earlier, the actor made the headlines for being honoured as Grand Marshal, at the India Day parade by NYC Mayor Eric Adams. The actor even led the India Day parade with his wife Sneha Reddy.

