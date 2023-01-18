Allu Arjun gives a shoutout for lil Arha as she kick-starts dubbing for Shakuntalam
Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam
Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in India today but more than that, he is a great father too. Allu Arjun is a loving father to Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. As much as we love Allu Arjun as an actor, wouldn’t it be exciting to see his kids act someday too?
For the unversed, Allu Arjun’s 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna. Little Arha will be seen playing the role of young Prince Bharata. Allu Arjun’s 4 year old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make his debut in Shaakuntalam.
Taking to social media, he shared a picture of his daughter from the dubbing studio. The superstar drew a heart on daughter’s picture and won our heart.
Allu Arjun is a dedicated father and he takes fatherhood really seriously. While he has had a successful past few years with Pushpa’s fervour only getting a raise and a ton of work coming his way, he still manages to take time off for his family, friends and kids. Allu Arjun has had multiple blockbusters in multiple industry and is one of the sought after superstar in the Indian cinema currently. The superstar never fails to take time off for his close ones and is truly a family man. In the latest released trailer of Shaakuntalam, Arha can be seen as Prince Bharata riding on a lion and her cute face is all that will leave you wanting to see more of her.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2.
