The Ganapati festival is the most celebrated one among the masses. While the people welcomed Lord Ganesha at their place, this time, the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style.

The stylish star Allu Arjun has seen an exceptionally high craze among the audience ever since Pushpa: The Rise has released last year in December. It clashed at the box-office with Spider-Man: No Way Home and yet managed to immerge as a blockbuster. While the film has created a trend all over the masses that saw everyone not only talking but also taking over the style of Pushpa Raj from the film. Now, as the famous Ganapati festival has arrived, the fever of Pushpa Raj style was seen taking over the Ganpati idols.

The Ganapati festival is among the most celebrated one among the masses. While the people welcomed Lord Ganesha at their place, this time, the idols arrived in Pushpa Raj style. In some places, the idols of Lord Ganesha were seen where he was sitting in famous Pushpa Raj style.

This is a sheer example of the craze and stardom of Allu Arjun. It is amazing to see that even after such a long time the craze of the stylish star doesn’t seem to drop and is always creating new examples of its popularity. The actor is now gearing up for Pushpa: The Revenge and the story of the protagonist will continue from where it ended in Part 1. Battle lines that were drawn in 2021 are only going to get much bloodier than expected.

After the success of Pushpa in the month of December last year, the actor has been receiving offers from everywhere including Bollywood, brands, etc. Now if the news about his Hollywood debut happens to be true, this will altogether become the biggest news of 2022. For now, this is a great testimony to his blazing popularity and success.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram