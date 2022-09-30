The world will agree that pan India star Allu Arjun is a force to reckon with. While the stylish star of Tollywood knows how to woo the audiences with his prowess on the big screen, the actor has time and again stunned everyone by being this perfect family man. And we got a glance of the same recently. Despite being on a jam-packed schedule with much-awaited movies, the Pushpa star makes sure to take out time to spend with his family. On Thursday, Arjun celebrated his wife Sneha Reddy’s 37th birthday. And on the special occasion, the couple visited Sikh’s holy land Amritsar. After seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, Arjun and his whole family visited the Attari Border.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the actor dropped a memorable picture of his family from the iconic location. While dropping the picture, Arjun wrote in the caption, “BSF. What an honour. Thank you,” including an Indian flag emoticon and a joining hands emoticon. In the group photograph, the entire family can be seen posing with the BSF personnel. While Sneha is holding the hands of their daughter Allu Arha, Allu Ayaan can be seen standing in front of his father. Sneha can be seen sporting her casual best. Donning a purple top atop contrasting white pants, Sneha is looking as graceful as ever. On the other hand, Arjun opted for a formal ensemble and wore a white shirt atop black trousers.

Taking to the story of his account, Arjun dropped a video, wherein his family can be seen walking at the border, while the crowd is cheering. The moment Arjun waved his hand and joined them in Namaste the public burst into clapping. While sharing the video Arjun wrote, “What an honour”.

Earlier, Arjun and his family visited the Golden Temple and updating his fans and followers about it, the actor dropped a series of pictures and videos from his visit. Beginning with sharing a still of the Sikh’s holy temple, Arjun wrote, “Magical.” In the next video, Arjun and Sneha twinning in a blue traditional ensemble can be seen walking inside the temple, as they hold the hands of their kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in his blockbuster 2021 movie, Pushpa: The Rise. Next, Arjun is all set to wow his fans with a new chapter of his Pushpa Raj persona in Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will witness Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their original roles.

