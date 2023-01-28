All you need to know about Masaba Gupta's custom-made 'Barfi Pink Paan Patti' wedding lehenga

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta took everyone by a surprise after getting married to actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday, 27 January. Announcing the same on her Instagram handle, Masaba shared stunning pictures with her husband and wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!” Going all subtle for her wedding, Masaba went for a beautiful custom-made ‘barfi pink paan patti‘ lehenga from her own collection, the House of Masaba.

It is pertinent to note that Masaba Gupta stood out with her unique and enchanting look on her special day. Speaking of which, let’s decode more about her designer outfit.

All about Masaba Gupta’s custom-made lehenga

Donning the first from her upcoming wedding collection, ‘Shringar’, Masaba Gupta styled her ‘paan patti’ raw silk lehenga with two dupattas – one in lime green and another one in rain pink. Both the dupattas had unique sequinned and embellishments on them. She wore an embroidered blouse that had a V neckline and detailed embroidery. While her lehenga had broad leaf motifs it was further completed with a customised border that had her first-ever motif of ‘palm and chidiya’ – signifying the union of tradition and freedom.

Coming to her jewellery, Masaba went for a very unique collection of ‘Chaand Taara’ headgear which she further teamed with some exquisite pieces including a gold and diamond necklace, a layered neckpiece, and heavy earrings. She also wore a haath fool to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)



In the meantime, keeping it all-natural, Masaba chose kohl-lined eyes with nude lips and a bit of blush to compliment her outfit. On the other hand, her husband Satyadeep Misra was dressed in a matching sherwani in pink which he paired with a floral jacket.

About Masaba Gupta’s wedding

Keeping it all secret, the celebrity designer got hitched to her longtime beau Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony attended by family. Besides her mother, actor Neena Gupta, her wedding was also attended by her father Sir Vivian Richards, Neena’s husband Vivek Mehra, and Satyadeep’s mother and sister. Later in the evening, the duo also threw a party for their friends where many known faces including actors Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Rohini Iyer, Dia Mirza, and Konkona Sen Sharma marked their attendance.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram