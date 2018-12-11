Alita: Battle Angel trailer — Rosa Salazar's cyborg emerges as a warrior as she confronts her mysterious past

The fourth trailer for Alita: Battle Angel, dubbed as the Asia-exclusive trailer, is nothing short of a visual treat with its grand action sequences and a plot with an emotional core.

The latest trailer charts the journey of Alita (Rosa Salazar), a cyborg with an organic human brain and an artificial body, as she confronts her mysterious past and battles evil forces after she is rescued from a junkyard by a scientist. Her biggest strength is however, revealed to be in the misconception of others, of her just being a 'little girl.'

Based on the graphic novel series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro, Alita: Battle Angel has been in conception for the past 10 years under filmmaker James Cameron. Known for his magnum opuses like Titanic and Avatar (both received record Oscar nods), Cameron is known for his cinematic acumen with a superior sense of aesthetics that weave magic on celluloid. However, in 2015, he handed over the directorial baton to Robert Rodriguez who, in the past, has helmed projects like Spy Kids, Machete and Sin City.

The cast also includes Ed Skrein, Kean Johnson, Christopher Waltz, Jackie Earle Haley, Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali. Alita: Battle Angel releases in India on 8 February.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 14:38 PM