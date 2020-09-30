Alicia Keys, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs to perform at Billboard Awards 2020

Post Malone is the leading nominee this year, with 16 nominations, including top male artist, top rap artist, and top artist

Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, and leading nominee Post Malone will perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and dick clark productions on Tuesday announced the performers for the show, which will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 14 October.

Check out the announcements below

.@aliciakeys will make her long awaited return to the #BBMAs stage for the first time since 2012! Don't miss her performance, October 14th at 8/7c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/wSSnE5Ckrh — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 29, 2020

This year's most nominated artist, @PostMalone, is performing at the #BBMAs. DO NOT miss this, October 14th at 8/7c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/ag8kp3T7Bi — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 29, 2020

When it rains it pours! @lukecombs will be taking the #BBMAs stage on October 14th at 8/7c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/ccszeDr56w — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 29, 2020

Making his #BBMAs performance debut, @sanbenito is performing at the show! It all goes down, October 14th at 8/7c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/WHWsvb0zqd — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 29, 2020



While Keys will perform at the award show the first time since 2012, Bad Bunny will make his Billboard Awards debut with his performance.

With restrictions set due to the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t clear if the performances will be live or pre-taped.

The awards show was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a halt to live performances and TV and film productions.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards. It will be the singer and talk show host's third consecutive time emceeing the awards.

Garth Brooks will receive the ICON Award.

Malone’s 16 nominations include top male artist, top rap artist and the show’s biggest prize, top artist. Others competing for the top honour include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Khalid, and Jonas Brothers.

The 2019 ceremony saw Drake setting a new record with 27 total wins, beating out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. Cardi B also had an impressive evening, winning six of her 21 nominations.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)