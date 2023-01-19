Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone gets release date, to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

After conquering Bollywood with back-to-back hits and ruling the box office in 2022, Alia Bhatt is all set to take Hollywood by storm. Apart from her personal life, Alia’s much-awaited Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, has remained the talk of the town. And why not? After all, there are a number of reasons associated with the same. Heart Of Stone makes Alia the third Indian actress, after Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra to make her entry into Hollywood in recent years. In addition, Alia, for her Hollywood debut, worked under Peaky Blinders’ famed director Tom Harper and will be seen sharing screen space with none other than Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Now the day seems to have brought good news for all her fans across the globe as Heart Of Stone has got a release date. Yes, your wait is finally over, as Alia’s upcoming Hollywood crime thriller will premiere on Netflix on 11 August.

The big news was unveiled by a video shared by Netflix on its page and was re-shared by Alia on her official Instagram account with the caption, “Heart Of Stone, August 11, 2023, Only on Netflix.”

The now-viral video is a montage made of various clips from the movies that are slated to premiere on Netflix this year. Now the said video also featured a couple of scenes from Heart of Stone. In the clip, Gadot can be seen running away from something, while her background gives us a vibe of intense catastrophe, like something disastrous that has taken place. Next, the video cuts to showing Alia raising her glass to cheer at someone, while Jamie in the next frame can be seen intensely walking away from something, and his face also appears a bit scratched as if he got into a fight with someone. While sharing the same video, which repeatedly asked the viewers to “save the date”, Netflix wrote in the caption, “Get ready for a Film-tastic year ahead! Here’s a sneak peek into the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



It must be noted that Alia shot this spy action thriller when she was pregnant. Moreover, Alia took to her account to reveal that she also shot an action sequence while she was expecting Raha. Dropping a series of pictures from behind the scenes of the Heart Of Stone set, Alia wrote in the caption, “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot .. my director Tom Harper … Jamie Dornan missed you today .. and the whole team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



Meanwhile on the work front, apart from her Hollywood debut, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, wherein once again she will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh. The movie, which also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, is expected to hit the theatres in April. Other than this Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which also features Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram