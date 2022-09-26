For all the fans of films and shows across the globe, Netflix threw a big announcement event for each of them in the form of TUDUM on Saturday. It announced its slate for the coming months and the titles are likely to leave everyone excited. The most exciting of them all, especially for Indian fans, is Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The first glimpse of this Hollywood project was recently out. The film is expected to have a 2023 release worldwide.

The other projects that were announced at the event were Squid Game 2, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Wednesday, and Enola Holmes 2. Squid Game was one of the most shows in history by amassing gargantuan viewership across the globe. Season 2 is likely to get more vociferous and volcanic, and expectedly, more enthralling.

The same goes true for Queen Charlotte. After Bridgerton, here comes the spin-off that showcases where it all began for Queen Charlotte and her romance with King George III.

There’s also The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez. Just like how we explore themes of despair and disasters in India, this action-drama does the same abroad. It’s about a mother that defies all odds for her daughter. Lopez should explode in this meaty role.

We have Enola Holmes 2 too, starring Henry Cavill, Louis Patridge, Adeel Akhtar, and Helena Bonham Carter and is releasing on November 4. And also, there’s a horror-comedy series called Wednesday, coming out on Wednesday, November 23.

