Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to have theatrical release in January 2022
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted fromHussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is set to be released in theatres on 6 January, 2022.
The crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is backed by Bhansali Productions.
The period film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.
Check out the announcement here
The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on 11 September, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that the movie will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.
Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
