Almost a year after releasing the first teaser of his magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has finally announced that he is set to drop the trailer. In a social media post, Bhansali wrote, "Trailer out on 4th February." Soon after the announcement, Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle to unveil his first look poster.

To make the big announcement, the director also dropped a new poster of leading lady Alia Bhatt, dressed in her character's trademark white saree and laying on a cot.

About Ajay Devgn's look:

In this poster, we can see Ajay posing by a car. He looks dapper in white pants and a shirt with a grey blazer. He completed the look with a black cap and sunglasses. Sharing the poster, Devgn wrote, ''Apni pehchaan se chaar 🌙 lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @bhansaliproductions @saregama_official.''

Trailer will be shown in multiplex chains' screens across India:

The makers have now informed their fans that, for the first time, the major multiplexes—PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Miraj—will concurrently host the trailer debut of the picture tomorrow. The trailer for Gangubai Kathiawadi will be shown on these multiplex chains’ screens across India.

Cast:

Devgn has reunited with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two long decades. Bhansali and Devgn have previously worked together in the 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It also marks the actor's reunion with Alia, with who he shares the screen in the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial RRR.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa.

Plot:

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival will be released in theatres on 25 February, 2022.