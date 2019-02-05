You are here:

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger masters 'dhoptungi' dialogue from Gully Boy; fans comment on uncanny similarities

Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film's music and fiery dialogues promos have managed to pique the interest of the viewers. One particular dialogue spoken by Alia Bhatt has become serious meme fodder. It also found its way to the popular dubbing app Tik Tok, previously known as Musically.

A video of a girl recreating Alia's dialogue from Gully Boy emerged online and is slowly becoming popular due to her uncanny resemblance to the actress. The video has over 3000 views with each comment pointing out the similarities.

Watch how well the doppelganger masters the lines: “Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko”.



View this post on Instagram #gullyboy #aliabhatt #aliabhattfans #ranveersingh A post shared by sanayaashu (@ashu0876962) on Jan 23, 2019 at 2:47am PST

On Monday, a fresh promo titled 'Apni Albina' from Gully Boy was revealed that gave us a sneak peek into the fun banter between the characters played by Singh and Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram Tu reply kyu kiya???? #ApniAlbina #GullyBoy A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 3, 2019 at 10:43pm PST

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film is set to release on 14 February.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 15:23:10 IST