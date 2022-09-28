Alia Bhatt wishes hubby Ranbir Kapoor on 40th birthday, shares picture from midnight celebration

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turned a year wiser on 28 September and the internet is flooded with blessings from his loved ones. Despite the Brhamastra actor being MIA from social media, the internet is swamped with special wishes from his family, friends, and fans, who showered their love upon him. Now, on the special occasion, Ranbir’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account to make Ranbir’s 40th birthday special. Dropping a photograph, wherein Alia is holding Ranbir’s picture in her hand, the Brahmastra actress wished her hubby on his birthday. While posting the adorable picture of Ranbir, Alia wrote in the caption, “Happy 40 baby,” and ended with a yellow heart and a nazar heart emoticon.

The picture seems to be taken at 12 at night, as Ranbir can be seen sporting his white color night suit. In the picture, which is held by Alia, Ranbir can be seen pointing at a gigantic birthday card that reads “Cheers to forty years,” next to which one can also witness beautiful birthday decorations with golden, white, and black balloons. Alia’s post has been acknowledged by legions of fans and followers, and among them, the couple’s industry friends were quick to wish the star. Ranbir’s mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor also took to the comments section and dropped a red heart eye and a red heart emoticon.

On the special occasion, Ranbir’s cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the story of her Instagram account to drop a monochrome picture of Ranbir. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wished Ranbir and wrote, “Happy Birthday living legend.”

Ranbir’s mother-in-law and Soni Razdan shared a series of happy pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s dreamy wedding and wrote, “Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop.” Alia’s mother ended her beautiful caption with a handful of red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple is currently basking in the success of Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra. Next, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also, the actress is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next. The actor also has Animal in his pipeline.

