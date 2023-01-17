After making it big in India, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has now become the talking point in Hollywood as well. Starting from winning the prestigious Golden Globe for its hit song, Naatu Naatu, there is still no stopping for RRR. The film has won many other awards internationally, thus proving its potential in the West. After releasing in March 2022, the film became a huge success in India followed by which it went on to release in many other countries and wooed audiences from many walks of life. Recently, RRR bagged two major awards including one for the song Naatu Naatu and another in the category of Best Foreign Language Film.

Rajamouli also went to the stage and accepted the award with pride. In his acceptance speech, the filmmaker was seen delivering a heartwarming message while dedicating the award to the women in his life. He also gave a shoutout to his motherland, India and concluded his speech with ‘Jai Hind’.

Rajamouli’s delivery impressed his fans, leaving people lauding his wholesome and warm speech.

At the same time, many from the industry were also moved by Rajamouli’s speech and took up the opportunity to hail him. Starting with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, she shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Since Indians are declared the highest earning/most successful community in the USA and most places to be honest, many are wondering how do we do this even after starting from a scratch…most of it comes from our strong family system…we really get a lot of emotional + financial + mental support from our families…and families are build, nurtured and glued together by women.”

Furthermore, actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were also left awestruck at the achievement. Sharing the video of Rajamouli’s speech on their IG stories, the actors expressed their happiness.

While Alia wrote, “no words needed for this moment”, Varun called it an “amazing moment.”

Actors Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora also shared the video and showered love on the feat. On the other hand, South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen sharing her reaction to the film receiving the Critics Choice Award.

SS Rajamouli’s speech

After receiving the award at Critics Choice Awards 2023, SS Rajamouli called out his mother Raja Nandini, sister-in-law Srivalli, wife Rama, his daughters and their contribution to his life.

“To all the women in my life. My mother Raja Nandini thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and storybooks and encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Srivalli who became like a mother to me always encourages me to be the best version of myself,” he said.

Furthermore, he noted the role of his wife, who is also the costume designer for his films.

