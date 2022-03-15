Alia Bhatt celebrates her 29th birthday today, 15 March, just weeks after her film's Gangubai Kathiawadi's enormous success. For her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent directorial venture, Bhatt has received much critical and commercial acclaim.

The actress, who began her career with the movie Student Of The Year in 2012, has since established a strong reputation for herself due to her talent and abilities. She has gone to great lengths to bring out the best in the characters she portrays, be it Udta Punjab or Highway. In honour of her special day, let's take a look at some of Alia Bhatt's stunning photos.

Thanking her fans for helping her film Gangubai Kathiawadi cross the Rs 100 crore mark or "Happy century" at the box office, she posted a photo of herself wearing a heavy black winter jacket and enjoying a "happy vegan burger + fries." With a bite of the burger in her mouth and a smile on her face, she looks ecstatic.

Bhatt looks absolutely gorgeous in every outfit she wears, and this picture is no different. The Shaandaar actor can be seen posing for the camera in a white saree, looking her best in ethnic wear.

People have witnessed Alia Bhatt's best performances, but the dedication and hard work that goes into them is rarely discussed. By posting some pictures of herself doing yoga, the actor demonstrated her commitment to her craft and gave her fans fitness goals as well.

Bhatt has been extremely upfront about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. She never misses out on an opportunity to be appreciative about her boyfriend. The actress flexed Kapoor's photographic skills in these pictures she shared.

Take a look at another photo the actress shared for Diwali last year, which includes Kapoor. The couple seem adorable smiling and gazing at each other.

This year, the actress has RRR and Brahmastra scheduled for release. In 2023, Alia Bhatt will be a part of projects like Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, among others. We hope the actress continues to shine and entertain us on the big screen with her great performances.