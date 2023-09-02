Alia Bhatt trolled for her new photoshoot, fans say, 'She looks totally different'

Alia Bhatt left fans confused soon after offering them glimpses from Vogue Thailand’s latest cover shoot on her official Instagram account. In one of the outfits, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star looked absolutely stunning in a white sheer ensemble with a radiant complexion, bold lashes, well-defined eyebrows and nude lips. However, Internet users were quick to point out the shoot’s ‘over-edited’ nature. The photo appeared on the front cover of the magazine’s September issue with the title, “The real Alia Bhatt.”

Fans of the actress pointed out the images to be a morphed version of other actresses in the Bollywood industry and chided the magazine for the use of photoshopping and other editing apps to change Alia’s appearance.

The pictures were shared on Instagram by Alia Bhatt and Vogue Thailand.

Check out the pictures:

Several users commented on the post. One person wrote, “Doesn’t look like her at all.”

“She looks totally different,” added another.

“Alia is not looking like ALIA anymore,” remarked another account.

One account, while addressing the issue, elaborated on what’s different in the pictures. “They have straightened her nose with photoshop and thinned the nose bridge to sharpen her features. How sad! Why can’t she just be naturally herself?”

“Photoshop has totally transformed her! She looks like everyone except Alia,” said another user.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

Alia Bhatt has won a National Award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

In addition, the 30-year-old had been making the headlines for her impeccable acting in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Bollywood diva will next play the lead in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif. Alia is speculated to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra opposite Ranveer Singh.