Alia has only a 10-minute cameo role in RRR whereas she is seen in almost every frame of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has therefore decided to stay out of the publicity and marketing of RRR.

After a long pause, Alia Bhatt is all set to return to the big screen with the two biggest films of the year: First, there is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi on 25 February and then there is S S Rajamouli’s RRR exactly a month later on 25 March. It can’t get any bigger for Alia.

A source close to the development informs, “Gangubai’s publicity needs Alia. She is the face of the film. Of course, Ajay Devgan is also in the film. But he won’t promote Gangubai as he is a guest appearance in the film. Alia’s role in RRR is just what Devgan’s role is in Gangubai. It is a brief role, and the entire marketing focus would be on Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr. Alia will focus on the marketing of Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

In an interview with me, Alia had expressed what it meant to be part of Rajamouli’s and Bhansali’s films. “I always felt that until one is signed for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film one has not arrived. Would you believe I first went to audition for him when I was 9? I had gone to audition for Black and he told my mother, ‘No (to Black), she’s meant to be a star’. I felt I had to prove him right someday. And now for us to be collaborating … It’s a dream come true. When I walked into his office I felt I had to be part of that world. It excites me so much to just sit with him and discuss scenes. He is so passionate about his work, it is supremely inspiring. I am ready to go back to Ground Zero, unlearn everything I’ve learned so far about acting and start from scratch with him. From the time I was 3, I was meant to do something special. At that age, I didn’t know what it was… maybe touch some people’s hearts…Or maybe be an actor… do something special. Even as a kid I knew I’d get what I wanted. I am not talking about toys. If I wanted to be the lead in a play or the monitor of my class I’d get it. I wanted to start my career not with my father’s production but outside. I got that. I wanted to work with Sanjay Bhansali. I got that. I wanted to work with Rajamouli. I got it.”