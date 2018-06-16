Alia Bhatt to play aspiring singer in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming slice-of-life comedy

After playing a spy in Meghna Gulzar's cross-border thriller Raazi, Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of an aspiring singer in Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming slice-of-life comedy-drama.

A source told Ahmedabad Mirror, “Though a fun film, it will capture her character’s journey and all that she goes through to achieve her dreams of making it big as a singer.”

The Bollywood star had previously said she was eager to do a "breakaway film from all the serious ones." Much like Alia, director Ashwiny too said she was excited to work with the 25-year-old actress. Ashwiny will be adapting the film based on a script written by her husband Nitesh Tiwari and screenwriter Nikhil Mehrotra.

After her debut feature Nil Battey Sannata, her 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi earned her the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Director earlier this year.

Interestingly in her career of six years, this will be Alia's fourth film with a female director after Dear Zindagi by Gauri Shinde, Raazi by Meghna Gulzar and Gully Boyz by Zoya Akhtar. In fact, she had started her career as a child actress with a female director Tanuja Chandra in Sangharsh.

With inputs from IANS

