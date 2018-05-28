Alia Bhatt confirmed for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next: This is going to be my breakaway film, says actress

Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most formidable actresses among today's crop of actors. With an almost-perfect success ratio (except for Shaandaar) at the box-office, she is a sought-after Bollywood star.

While there were reports earlier that Bhatt is likely to be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next, it has now been confirmed that the Raazi actress will be collaborating with the Bareilly Ki Barfi director.

Mumbai Mirror, in their report, suggests that Bhatt will be seen in a completely different film after the intense Raazi. While the actress had been talking about the project for some time now, she has finally given her nod for it. In fact, she has reportedly locked her dates for the film in the first half of 2019.

Bhatt had previously said, "Ashwiny is a fabulous director. I am excited as it’s going to be my breakaway film from all the serious ones. Ab main ek light-hearted film karne wali hoon (Now I am going to do a light-hearted film)," reports Mumbai Mirror.

After her path-breaking films Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Tiwari is all geared up for her third. She will also be collaborating with producer Ekta Kapoor in another two films, one of which will be directed by her. She also has a sports drama coming up based on Kabaddi; the project is being backed by Fox Star Studios, adds the Mirror report.

Bhatt, on the other hand, has a huge lineup of films — Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Abhishek Varman's Kalank. She will also be seen in a guest appearance in Aanand L Rai's SRK-starrer Zero.

